BUFFALO, N.Y.

In December, the 11-year-old artist who has been battling leukemia lit the Tree of Hope at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Wednesday marked another big event. Much bigger: she rang the Victory Bell during an emotional ceremony at Roswell Park.

While she had been improving in December, she was still going through chemotherapy.

"Just to celebrate, just to push back that fear for one night, and just have a good time and celebrate the fact that there is hope," Ella's father, Nate Beach, said in December, before the Tree of Hope lighting.

She was in remission and had three more months of maintenance treatments. That came to an end on Wednesday.

"I think Ella's found her voice," Ella's mother, Mary Beach, said. "Where she was once very shy and reserved she's coming out of her shell more."

