Erie County DA gives WNY woman Christmas surprise

Elizabeth Triggs says it was the best Christmas gift she's gotten in her 72 years.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The best kind of Christmas gifts are the ones with a lot of thought behind them. Elizabeth Triggs' brand new car is proof.

"The nice thing about it is somebody thought enough of me to do this," Triggs said. "It's the first brand new car I've ever had in my life."

Her new car is all thanks to community members who realized her impact on Buffalo.

"She and her organization delivered 6,000 meals to people who needed a Thanksgiving dinner," said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

That's only one example.

"She is the embodiment of love," Flynn said.

She's opened her heart to Western New York neighbors since 1992, as the founder and CEO of non-profit "None Like You Family Education Community Outreach."

So when Flynn heard Ms. Triggs needed a new car, he called Chris Taylor, co-owner of Grand Island's Certified Autobrokers.

The DA’s Office found a local auto dealer who gave a special Christmas gift to Miss Elizabeth Triggs. Today, @certifiedwny surprised her with a new vehicle! Thank you for the generous donation that will support her mission to help those in-need in the #CityOfGoodNeighbors. pic.twitter.com/gnGacyZ53A — Erie County District Attorney's Office (@DAErieCountyNY) December 23, 2021

"This will help her continue to give back to Buffalo and give back to the community and those who really need her," Taylor said.

It's such a thoughtful way to say thank you.

"This is so far the best Christmas I've had in 72 years," Triggs said. "Merry Christmas everybody."