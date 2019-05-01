BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Madison Barrett of Forestville would have celebrated her 21st birthday on Friday.

Madison was killed in a tragic car accident in August and was an organ donor.

Madison’s mother Chalis is a nurse in Gowanda and told 2 On Your Side that before saying goodbye to Madison at the hospital she wished she would have listened to her heartbeat one last time.

Her husband Jim reached out to Unyts to give Chalis her wish for Christmas.

Madison’s heart was given to Judy Adams. A woman from Massachusetts who recently beat breast cancer but the chemotherapy gave her heart failure.

"There was nothing I could do that wasn’t a struggle," said Adams.

Madison's heart saved her life so when Unyts asked if she would record her heartbeat to give to Chalise for Christmas, she immediately said yes.

The recording of Madison's heartbeat was given to her in a tie-dye Build-A-Bear.

After the gift, both the Barrett family and Judy wanted to meet. Unyts made the arrangements to make it happen.

"Madison saved a life and we get to meet her today," said Jim Barrett."We’re excited but sad at the same time it's a happy-sad."

The family flew on Jet Blue to Boston knowing they would soon meet the woman their daughter saved.

However, before getting on the plane they met their pilot who happened to be Judy's son-in-law John.

John went over the loud speaker on the plane to tell the Barrett family that Jet Blue was donating five thousand dollars to a charity of their choice.

Chalis and Jim chose to donate the money to Unyts to support organ donation.

After landing, the family traveled to Brentwood, New Hampshire on Madison's birthday to meet Judy.

"I feel like in this moment with the circumstances with Madison having passed, I honestly don’t think she would want any of us to do anything but this on her birthday," said Chalis.

It was an emotional first meeting filled with tears, laughter and joy. "I am just so glad to meet you, I don’t know it just always felt like I’ve known her," said Chalis.

"I was happy I was getting the heart but I was sad that she was so young," said Adams. "I just hope everybody goes out and gets to be a donor don’t forget that."

