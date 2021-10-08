Photographer recovers, preserves photos from Milwaukee man's early 1900s trip to WNY

Michael Calarco came across 30 pounds of old glass negatives and decided to print all of them. The photos show much of the Midwest and a lot of Western New York.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Becoming so enthralled in a new hobby can make it hard to remember when taking the deep dive began.

"Snow was on the ground. I believe it was ... was it March? How long have I been doing this? I should've really researched this. Give me one moment," said Michael Calarco, a film photographer in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

So when someone asked him if he wanted a bunch of old film, Calarco didn't expect it to wrap him up in a side project.

"When I went there, they were like, 'Do you want all these cameras? And also, do you want this 30-pound box of glass negatives? So I was like, 'Sure, sign me up. I don't know what they are,' " Calarco said.

It turns out the negatives belonged to Arthur Kron, an accountant in Milwaukee during the early 1900s.

"I ended up getting an ancestry.com account because I needed to find out more," Calarco said. "He did that for 40 years. He just did photography on the side it seemed."

Now Calarco has taken it upon himself to share nearly 150 glass negatives, documenting Arthur's adventures in Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, and even here in Western New York.

"Most archives wanted to tear the collection apart and only take what pertained to their area, so I wanted to keep it all together," Calarco said.

He created a website called the Negative Rescue Project, so everyone can view the photos.

Never having been to Buffalo or Niagara Falls, Calarco has posted in local Facebook groups to get help from Western New Yorkers on where the photos were captured.

His original goal to preserve history instead made Buffalonians nostalgic.

"People were commenting like, 'I wish I could see this. I remember this as a child. This no longer exists anymore,' " Calarco said.

Some of it includes a lookout point and a bridge destroyed by ice, now only a memory from the Horseshoe Falls' past.

Eventually Calarco will be done posting Arthur's collection of photos.

In his pursuit to preserve moments in time, Calarco is staying committed to every photo along the way.

"It's important because it shows growth," Calarco said. "Even if I finish up the project, if I end up getting more negatives from something else, I can start up someone else's life."