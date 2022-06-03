Western New York woman creating bracelets to fundraise for veterans

Mallory Wojcinski says she wanted to make sure she sold bracelets during disability awareness month for a few reasons.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York woman needs your help to keep raising money for the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight.

Mallory Wojcinski is making all of these bracelets herself to help veterans go on a life changing trip to D.C. She has raised about $1,500 so far, and her fundraiser is going through the end of the March.

Wojcinski says she wanted to make sure she sold the bracelets during disability awareness month for a big reason.

"It kind of shows people with disabilities can set their mind, and I can set my mind to anything I want to do. Yeah, I have a disability, but I'm not going to let that disability stop me from being a much better person," Wojcinski said.

Bracelets are $5.

If you would like to support veterans in our area and buy one of her bracelets, you can email Wojcinski at mallorywojcinski7@gmail.com.

She makes all the bracelets herself, so she asks that everyone be patient with their order, and if you do want a bracelet, pick two colors you would like as well.