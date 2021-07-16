Western New York gives back on 716 Day

From Buffalove Apparel to the Bills and Sabres Foundations, many community members stepped up to help people while also celebrating their hometown.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even during the COVID pandemic, Western New Yorkers showed their hometown pride.

"That's something that I always think is endearing, that even during COVID, people wore Buffalove, they wore their face masks with Buffalove, they still felt like a sense of community in some of the worst of our times," said Patty Watson, founder and owner of Buffalove Apparel.

With better times ahead, Buffalonians are back to celebrating 716 Day in-person.

"It's really wonderful to see these people down here and not feeling that they have to be covered up or keep a distance. I'm happy," Watson said.

Despite no restrictions, Watson says she wanted to make everyone feel safe.

Instead of the traditional aerial photo they take of about 1,000 people at Canalside, Buffalove Apparel made selfie stations instead.

"We're going to suck them all up into a giant mosaic and we'll still create an image of Buffalove or Buffalo without having people shoulder to shoulder," Watson said.

While July 16 is typically about showing your Western New York pride, Buffalonians are also making sure to give back this year.

Buffalove is donating some proceeds from the sales of its 716 shirts and chicken barbecue lunch at the event to the 11-Day Power Play.

The Buffalo Bills and Sabres Foundations also joined forces to create "Give 716 Day."

Nearly $1 million has been raised so far for hundreds of non-profits who supported Western New York during COVID.

"That's crazy," said Emilee Schalk, who was celebrating 716 Day with her friend Cassie Schwab.

Added Schwab: "Yeah that is crazy. That's a big number."

In a place like the Queen City, that's not exactly a surprise.

"Everyone just works together and raises that kind of money. I guess it's not normal but you know. Coming from Buffalo it feels kind of normal," Schwab said.

"Buffalo is a close knit community whereas if you were to go to another city you might not get that same feeling."