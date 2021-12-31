Western New York celebrating NYE ahead of the ball drop tonight

There were festivities at Explore & More and the Aquarium of Niagara.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some are celebrating New Year's Eve ahead of the ball drop tonight.

One of those celebrations was at Explore and More Children’s Museum. They had things going on, on all four floors. That's in order to have families and their kids celebrate in a fun and safe way.

The children's museum had a countdown at noon and another at 3:30. That's in addition to performances from African dancers, face paintings, a magician and plenty more.

It was all to mark the end of 2021 because the museum has a lot to look forward in 2022.

The museum will welcome two new exhibits next year, one of which includes an indoor, inclusive playground opening in the spring, thanks to Dunn Tire.

"They were very great about 'what do you need?' And we decided we need to build the outdoor playground inside and that will be coming on the third floor," said Michelle Urbancyzk, CEO of Explore and More.

"What we learned during COVID is people love their outdoor inclusive playgrounds. They're amazing but what we've found in Western New York is they need one inside."

There's also a lot to look forward to in 2022 over at the Aquarium of Niagara, which also held a noon Year's Eve celebration on Friday.

"We will be opening our Whirlpool Commons which is our plaza summer. That's our biggest thing but we do have some other things up our sleeve that will be very exciting to announce soon," said Christine Streich, director of communications at the aquarium.

To celebrate the end of the 2021, the aquarium had some special visitors, characters from Disney's Frozen.

They will continue to ring in the new year during the first few weeks of January.

Anyone who donates winter jackets or accessories will get $5 off admission.

And the celebrations don't stop today.