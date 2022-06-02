Valentines for Vets event puts spotlight on Western New York heroes

Buffalo and Lancaster public school students created hundreds of handmade Valentine's Day cards, and some had personal messages.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Valentines for Vets event was held on Sunday.

Local veterans received food, and some vets volunteered to take food to other counties for distribution. As a bonus, veterans received special notes and cards of thanks and valentine wishes from Buffalo and Lancaster school students.

This was all done in conjunction with Western New York Heroes.

"We'll be going all over today," Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns said. "We're going to try to get these cards our to people to thank our veterans.

"And we want to thank the kids, because the kids are our future, and they are the ones that are going to be our future leaders, and this is a very good civic lesson to let let them know how important our military is."

Students created hundreds of handmade Valentine's Day cards, and some had personal messages.