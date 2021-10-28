Tonawanda couple begins fundraiser to help start family through egg adoption

Nick & Amanda Jones have been trying to have a child for a few years, becoming emotionally drained that nothing has worked.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Step into Nick and Amanda Jones lives, and it's easy to see their two dogs Baxter and Pudge keep their hands full.

However, the Jones aren't exhausted from their pups.

Instead, it's the weight of trying to start a family but having no success.

"Each time, I always feel like it took a piece of my soul," Amanda Jones said.

"It's hard not to take it personal. It was such a personal thing that we put so much into physically, financially and emotionally," Nick Jones said.

They've experienced a loss each time getting pregnant didn't work, from trying naturally to three rounds of IVF treatments, and especially when Amanda Jones had a miscarriage.

"At that point, my fertility specialist said you should really consider egg adoption," Amanda said.

It means the couple will use a use donated eggs to mix with Nick's sperm.

Though the baby won't have Amanda's genetics, she will carry the child.

"Not having a family is not an option for us so if that's what it's going to take for us to become parents, then that's what we're going to do," Amanda said.

The only problem is it costs $16,000.

So the Jones' family and friends encouraged them to start a GoFundMe, which you can donate to by clicking here. They're already halfway past their goal because of the generosity of strangers.

"The kid will never wonder if they were loved because we'll show them receipts and the GoFundMe page," Nick said.

Nick's mom Wendy Knapp would've been so thankful to see it. She passed from COVID last month and wanted nothing more than for her son and daughter-in-law to have the family they so desperately wanted.

"If she saw how well the GoFundMe was going right now, she would be crying tears of joy right along with us," Amanda said.

"She was like our master planner. She had color coded index cards that were laminated," Nick Jones said.

Knapp understood what her son and daughter-in-law are going through. She had to have fertility treatments in order to have both Nick and one of her daughters.

"It's hard not to think she's pulling some strings for us," Nick Jones said. "Once we get the baby, I'll stand on top of the mountain like Lion King and hold them up to everybody and be like, see this is what we were after."