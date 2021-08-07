Thursday and Main Happy Hour returns to downtown Buffalo

Fountain plaza will offer free food and drinks to attendees for eight weeks in the summer.

BUFFALO, New York — If you’re looking for something to do this evening and for the next few Thursdays, Buffalo Place announced the return of their summer events at the Fountain Plaza.

Starting tonight food, drinks, and free concerts will take place as part of the weekly Thursday and Main event sponsored by M&T Bank.

Jackie Jonmiare with Buffalo Place, the organization that put together the Summer event series, says after a year of no events, a lot of careful planning went into putting this together.

"We have free music and local food and wonderful beverages for people to enjoy and we’re so excited to be welcoming back people to downtown Buffalo."

The countdown to our Thursday & Main season opening night with @TheStrictlyHip & 77 Stone is on. See you this Thursday at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo at 5pm!🎸https://t.co/ZPm7drLNkU pic.twitter.com/dP90qPJt6Y — Buffalo Place (@Buffalo_Place) July 6, 2021