Teacher's Desk sees increase in need from Western New York Schools

The organization is seeing an increase in the need for school supplies and also cleaning products for classrooms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teachers have been preparing to welcome students back to the classroom for weeks and part of that preparation includes stocking their classrooms. The Teacher's desk has been working with schools with a large number of students in need to make this happen.

John Mika, the Director of The Teacher's Desk, told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger the number of schools his organization is helping has increased. Part of this was due to the pandemic.

He explained that last year, teachers were only allowed to shop ahead of time and drive by to have the supplies placed in their trunks, much like the touchless pick-up that became popular with stores during the pandemic.

The option is still available this year, along with the extended hours. Mika explained the volunteers who continuously come to the Teacher's Desk are the main reason he was able to continue offering these services.

In addition to $1000 in free supplies every teacher receives a semesters worth of hygiene items for their classrooms.

Another impact of the pandemic is the supplies teachers have been asking for. In addition to pens and notebooks, teachers have also been asking for cleaning supplies for their classrooms. A section of shelves at The Teacher's Desk warehouse holds these items that were donated to the organization.