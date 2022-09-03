Reunion in Amherst celebrates life-saving actions last May

A father went into cardiac arrest while driving, and his 9-year-old son put the car in park and called 911. Good Samaritans and first responders helped after that.

AMHERST, N.Y. — There was a reunion Wednesday for an inspiring story of good neighbors, first responders, and family coming together to save a life.

Last May, Charlie Ashker of Niagara Falls was driving on Transit Road when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest. His children were in the car, including his son Isaac, who managed to put the car in park and called 911.

Other drivers stopped, pulling Charlie out of the car and beginning CPR.

Charlie says he still can't believe how quickly his son acted.

"That's one of the parts that gets to my heart the most, is his reaction to everything and his help to unlock the doors, to call, and put the car in park and everything," Charlie said. "Yeah, he's a miracle-worker that day."

Twin City Ambulance and Lockport Fire crews responded to the scene.

Lt. Paramedic Peter Burke of the City of Lockport fire department added: "I've never seen it before. Incredible. When they told me on the scene a 9-year-old put the car in park and made a phone call, I thought back to my son being the same age and questioned whether he would know to recognize whether something was wrong right away, make the call, and even know how to put the car in park, so he's a true hero."

First responders say if it weren't for Isaac and the Good Samaritans who jumped into action, Charlie would not be alive.