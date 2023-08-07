Queen of Heaven Carnival in full swing in West Seneca

The carnival runs through midnight Saturday, and again on Sunday from noon - 8 p.m.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — One of Western New York's most popular church festivals is in full swing in West Seneca.

The Queen of Heaven Carnival kicked off on Friday night, and runs through Sunday evening.

Parking and admission are free. There's also a shuttle running from West Seneca West High School to the carnival grounds each day.

"Saturday we're open all day, 12 p.m. - 12 a.m., and Sunday 12 - 8 p.m.," Chairwoman Emily Melski said. "We have a chicken and rib barbeque on Sunday, in addition to all our food vendors and everything else happening here this weekend."

Melski also tells us that there are new food vendors, games, and rides for the whole family to enjoy.