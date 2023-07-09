Things 2 Do in WNY this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is plenty happening across Western New York this weekend and the weather should be nice. Temperatures are projected to be in the upper 70s with some possible rain expected. But it's a great time to explore and enjoy the weather with our list of Things 2 Do as we soak up what's left of the summer.
Here is a list of concerts and events happening Sept. 8-10:
- Sept. 8, Buffalo Mafia vendor show, at Greenhouse Events Center at 700 E Robinson Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sept. 8, Pride Night, at Canalside Roller Rink, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
- Sept. 8, 54-40, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $54.
- Sept. 8 - Sept. 10, Niagara County Peach Festival in Lewiston
- Sept. 9 Niagara Frontier Boat and Car Show, at 503 East River Road, Grand Island, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sept. 9, Annual Fitness on the Field, at Highmark Stadium, from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Sept. 9, Music is Art Festival, at Michigan Street Bridge, 11 a.m.-1:00 a.m.
- Sept. 9, Niagara Falls Porch Fest, at Park Place Historic District from 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Sept. 9, 54-40, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $54.
- Sept. 9, Grace Potter, 7 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $20.
- Sept. 9, Hatebreed, 5:30 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $32.50.
- Sept. 10, Buffalo Cats and Coffee, at Eastern Hills Mall.
If you have an event or know something that's going on let us know here.