Things 2 Do in WNY Labor Day weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is plenty happening across Western New York for Labor Day weekend and the weather should be beautiful. Temperatures are projected to be in the upper 70s, possibly in the 80s with sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. So it's a great time to explore and enjoy the weather with our list of Things 2 Do as we soak up the summer sun.
Here is a list of concerts and events happening Sept. 1-3:
- Sept. 1, M&T First Fridays at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sept 1-2, Buffalo German Fest, at Cheektowaga Town Park, $10 to get it.
- Sept. 1, Alvvays and Alex G, 7 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $35.
- Sept. 1, The Fray, 6 p.m. at The Great New York State Fair. Tickets: free with fair admission.
- Sept. 1, Odesza, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, QRTR, and Olan, 6:30 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $60.
- Sept. 2-3, National Buffalo Wing Festival, at Highmark Stadium, $20 to get it. More info here.
- Sept. 2, Olcott Beach Car Show, Krull Park located on the shore of Lake Ontario. Info here.
- Sept. 2, Grape and Wine Festival, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Moore Park.
- Sept. 2, Genesee Country Village & Museum's Hop Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford.
- Sept. 2-3, Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards Fall Fun, 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at 3724 Quaker Road.
- Sept. 2, 1812: The Forgotten War at Old Fort Niagara at 102 Morrow Plaza at 2 p.m.
- Sept. 2, Rod Stewart, 8 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $245.
- Sept. 2, Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. at The Great New York State Fair. Tickets: free with fair admission.
- Sept. 3, Teen Block Party at WNY VegFest, at Johnnie B Wiley from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sept. 3, Mafia Boat Parade, Canalside Buffalo. More info here.
- Sept. 3, Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza, 1 p.m. at The Great New York State Fair. Tickets: free with fair admission.
- Sept. 3, Yung Gravy with Special Guest BBNO$, 8 p.m. at The Great New York State Fair. Tickets: $6 for adults and free for others.
- Sept. 3, The High Kings, 8 p.m. at Babeville. Tickets: start at $30.
- Sept. 3, Machine Gun Kelly, 8 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $115.
