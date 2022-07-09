Countdown 2 Mafia Mania: the championship round

To vote for your favorite tailgating appetizer go to wgrz.com/vote.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is the day! We have reached the championship round of the "Countdown 2 Mafia Mania." The finalists are Buffalo chicken wing dip and bison dip.

Whether you're traveling to the game, watching it from home or going to a tailgate, chances are a variety of appetizers will be on hand. But which one is the ultimate Bills Mafia app? Well, that's up to you to decide in our Mafia Mania appetizer faceoff.

A few weeks ago we gave you a list of 38 tailgating appetizers and asked you to pick your five favorite options. From there, we took the top 16 most popular appetizers and put them in the Mafia Mania bracket.

Every weekday on Most Buffalo we featured a different matchup and asked you to vote for your favorite one, with the winner of each matchup moving on to the next round.

Hundreds of votes were cast leading up to the championship round. There were some upsets along the way, but Western New York's top two favorite tailgating appetizers are going head-to-head Wednesday in the final round of the Mafia Mania bracket.

Don't forget, YOUR vote matters!