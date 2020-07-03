BUFFALO, N.Y. —

The Niagara Frontier Orchid Society is hosting its annual showcase, Orchids Under the Dome, at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

The showcase features dozens of orchid exhibits and educational presentations for anyone hoping to expand their knowledge on how to grow orchids.

During the show, different orchid varieties, supplies and artwork will be available for sale from local vendors.

The showcase runs from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The orchid show is included in the price of admission for the Botanical Gardens.

Admission is $12.50 for adults, $11 for those 62 and up, $11 for students with IDs and $7 for children ages 3 years old to 12 years old.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the front desk.

