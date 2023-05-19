Cardinal O'Hara students take on Cradle Beach clean sweep

More than 125 students spent a day preparing the special needs camp for the summer season.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANGOLA, N.Y. — Students at Cardinal O'Hara High School in Tonawanda helped beautify Cradle Beach Camp as part of their "Day of Caring" on May 17.

Three busses filled with Cardinal O'Hara students arrived at the summer camp to spend the day on various projects. Kids worked at sweeping out cabins, cleaning up the beach, and also preparing the pool house for a new paint job.

The students were joined in their day of service by a group of students and staff from Niagara University.

