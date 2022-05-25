New York Special Olympics' Flame of Hope stops in WNY

There are more than 20 stops across the Western New York region through June.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The New York Special Olympics' Flame of Hope made its way to a few places in Western New York on Wednesday.

First it went through Jamestown, and then and its final stop for the day was in Orchard Park.

Orchard Park Police officers helped to bring the torch around some of the village, even stopping at both South Davis Elementary and Orchard Park Middle School.

"They make signs, they cheer us on. It's cool. It shows them what Special Olympics is all about," said Kristen Mazur, an Orchard Park Police officer. "It just brings us closer to the community and the kids being able to see us, doing more than writing tickets and stuff, and being part of a good cause."

Law enforcement officers around the state carry the torch because they fundraise for Special Olympics.

Orchard Park is just one of the 20 torch runs taking place in Western New York through June.

In many cases, each one will honor a police officer who has passed away.

More than 31,000 athletes compete in the Special Olympics games in New York. That includes about 3,000 from our region.

"We keep getting more and more athlete involvement, more and more officer involvement, more and more community involvement, and it's been amazing to see throughout the years. Everyone coming together. Being that voice and being that advocate for people with intellectual disabilities," Erica Rapple with the Special Olympics of New York said.

New York State's Special Olympics is looking for coaches. You can volunteer here.

On Thursday, Cheektowaga Police will send off 25 Western New York Special Olympians who will compete in the national games down in Orlando from June 5-12.