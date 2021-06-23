Navy fighter jet fundraiser underway in Hinsdale

The Hinsdale American Legion is raising $17,000 to repaint the fighter jet that came under fire in Vietnam.

HINSDALE, N.Y. — An American Legion in Hinsdale is fighting to save a fighter jet that flew in Vietnam, and its members could use your help.

The F-4 Phantom jet that's outside the Hinsdale American Legion on Route 16, right across from the Hinsdale Central School, could use some TLC. It's been there for about 20 years, and people like checking it out, but it needs a new paint job to freshen it up and bring it up to the Navy's standards.

2 On Your Side talked with Jeff Patronek Wednesday about the plane's history in Vietnam.

"In 1972 it was engaged in combat with a MiG and they did take the MiG down, but they also sustained damage, and quite heavy damage I guess, and had to land on the U.S.S. Coral Sea while it was on fire," says Jeff Patronek. "But they did manage to land the aircraft, and it was its final flight. It's a piece of history, and it's a piece of Hinsdale, you know, so it's something that we really want to get taken care of."

They have a local commercial and industrial painting contractor they're working with to do the paint job. They started the fundraiser about a week ago, and have a goal of raising $17,000 to cover the cost of the new paint job.