BUFFALO, N.Y. — He "planted" her the question!

It was a moment to remember for Zacheriah Gernald and Carolyn Greenwood and it was all captured by 2 On Your Side photojournalist Ben Read Saturday afternoon.

Zacheriah proposed to Carolyn inside the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

"I was beautifully caught off guard by his plan," Carolyn tells 2 On Your Side. Zacheriah's plan, which he had been planning for over six months with family and friends.

The couple has been together for two and a half years and for months they have always asked each other, "Will you marry me one day?"

"I had no idea that he would have all of our friends and family there to hand me flowers, send me love, and lead me to him as he waited to propose."

The couple does not have a date yet planned but says they're excited to spend some engaged time together before they get to the big day.

Congratulations, Zacheriah and Carolyn!

More photos from the surprise proposal from photojournalist Ben Read can be found below:

Ben Read/WGRZ

Ben Read/WGRZ

Ben Read/WGRZ

Ben Read/WGRZ