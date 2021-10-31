Life Well Lived: Michael Nascimben

Dr. Michael Nascimben was an accomplished teacher and musician whose music graced some of the country's most famous venues.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Each week on Sunday Daybreak, we like to shine a light on those Western New Yorkers who have made an impact on their families, friends and communities. This week 2 On Your Side contributor Larry Haneberg pays tribute to Dr. Michael Nascimben and his life well lived.

Dr. Michael Nascimben was an accomplished teacher and musician whose music graced some of the country's most famous venues.

"I loved his music, wherever he was... We were fortunate to go to Carnegie Hall," said Sylvia Nascimben, Michael's husband. "He played there a few different times. It was exciting. Nerve-wracking for me but he was never nervous"

Sylvia and Michael Nascimben were married for some 54 years.

"Anytime he was playing, I felt he was playing directly to me and I know other people felt the same way," Sylvia Nascimben said.

While Michael Nascimben played with several local quartets, and with the Buffalo Philharmonic, he also shared his talent, knowledge and love of music with his high school and college students along with some practical advice.

"Mike always told his students no matter what you do, you have to have something other than playing music because not everyone can be a concert musician," Sylvia Nascimben said.

Michael Nascimben played with the Amherst Saxophone Quartet when they performed for a special audience indeed.

"From there, they were able to play on 'The Tonight Show' with Johnny Carson," Sylvia Nascimben said.