Life Well Lived: Richard Petrus

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The business of education is an important business indeed, and no one knew that better than Richard A. Petrus. He served the Orchard Park School District for almost a quarter century.

“He was definitely the reason I got into education. Got to know what he did as a profession with handling school finances," said Jeffrey Petrus, Richard’s son.

Jeffrey Petrus told 2 On Your Side about his dad’s life, and how it affected his own life and career.

“I did explore school finances, spent some time with him in his office and really got to learn the ins and outs of it and that something I ended up pursuing and following in his footsteps,” Jeffrey Petrus said. “Big shoes to fill, but he was a great mentor to me and definitely helped me with my career.”

The elder Petrus retired back in 2002, but Orchard Park Schools wasn’t done with him yet. Three years later, the district asked him to resume his position.

“As an interim to help work," Jeffrey Petrus said. "I think he worked about six months, and that’s when I ended up interviewing and getting the job in 2005.”

And he feels the effects of his father’s legacy both as a father and a mentor, every day.

“And just a great guy," Jeffrey Petrus said. "A high integrity guy and just well respected. I found out through all this how well respected he was.”