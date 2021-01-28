Ice Sculpting Masters Winter Wonderland Drive Thru coming to Hamburg Fairgrounds

More than 90 sculptures will be carved from 150,000 pounds of ice as part of the Ice Sculpting Masters Winter Wonderland Drive Thru event.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Hamburg Fairgrounds is hosting a new COVID-safe family friendly event in February, featuring ice sculptures.

More than 90 sculptures will be carved from 150,000 pounds of ice as part of the Ice Sculpting Masters Winter Wonderland Drive Thru event. According to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, some of the best sculptors in the world will be creating "larger than life displays."

Some of the displays will celebrate Valentine's Day, while others will depict classic sculpture styles and pose as a tribute to front line workers. The sculptures will be lit up using colored LED lights to highlight the hand carved pieces.

The event, produced by the Ice Farm, is set to take place nightly from February 11 through February 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The drive thru is estimated to take about 15 to 30 minutes once you've entered the sculpture area.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online; there are a limited number of tickets available for each night so you must pick a specific date and time when buying tickets. Admission is $25 per vehicle, including all taxes and fees.