IceCycle To End Cancer event returning in March to Buffalo RiverWorks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center announced Wednesday that it's bringing back the IceCycle To End Cancer event this year.

Cycling classes of hundreds of people will be on the ice at Buffalo RiverWorks to raise money for Roswell Park.

Thirteen local fitness studios will be a part of it, with the money raised going to genetic counseling and cancer genetics.

"Last year was our first year," according to Bill Loecher, the IceCycle co-chair. "We had 388 riders and we raised $185,000. This year we're already at 550 riders and anticipate having over 700 riders, so over twice as many are going to join us this year."

That event will be March 11 and 12, and you can register and donate at this link.