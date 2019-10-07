Prime Day is quickly approaching, and here is everything you need to know before the deals start.

This year Prime Day runs for a full 48 hours, from midnight on Monday, July 15 until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. That's the longest prime day(s) in history.

If you plan on shopping there are some things you're going to want to do beforehand:

Sign-up for Amazon Prime — if you don't have it already — since the deals are for Prime Members.

Be sure to sign-up for Amazon alerts so you don't miss the deals you want as they drop during the day.

Keep in mind Amazon carts refresh every 15 minutes, so if there's something you really want, don't wait too long to buy it.

Be sure to research prices beforehand to ensure the best savings.

It's not just Amazon that is getting in on the action; Amazon-owned Whole Foods is rolling out its own Prime Day deals. Even competitors such as Walmart and Target are offering huge savings next week to try and compete with Amazon.

We'll continue to update this information leading up to Prime Day.