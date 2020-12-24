Hospitals, nursing homes finding new ways to celebrate Christmas this year

Jen the 'Christmas Elf' stopped by a nursing home in Hamburg to give residents presents from their loves ones. ECMC staff are dressing festive and calling families.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Christmas looks a lot different this year, just as many of the holidays in 2020 have.

Now some hospitals and nursing homes are trying to adapt.

Over at Autumn View Health Care Facility, Jen the 'Christmas elf' stopped by to give residents gifts from their families.

The facility in Hamburg is allowing some residents to celebrate together with staff.

Aaron Polanski is an administrator there. He says only two residents will be able to spend time with each other due to COVID-19 guidelines the facility must adhere to.

He also says many people have been stopping by for window visits this Christmas Eve to see their loves ones.

For those who can't make it, staff is helping residents to have a Zoom or FaceTime call with their families and friends as well.

Polanski says it's great to see so many families still get into the Christmas spirit and he's grateful for all of the family members of residents who have taken the time to say 'thank you.'

"Every family member I've talked to along the way has been deeply appreciative of what's going on here and that's the most you can ask for during these difficult and trying times," Polanski said.

Hospitals like Erie County Medical Center are also changing the way they celebrate the holiday.

ECMC Associate Medical Director Sam Cloud says the hospital won't be able to have any parties on Christmas.

However, ECMC nurses are trying to be as festive as possible.

They have created their own Christmas themed T-shirts for different sections of the hospital.

"On the non-COVID zones, they're going to be dressing a little more wildly with headbands and hairclips to try to bring a smile to the patients' faces. On the COVID zones, with the PPE requirements, you can't do that but I know nurses and physicians will be going to extra lengths those days to really squeeze a hand, listen to a patient, look them in the eye and tell them they're going to get through this and the New Year will be better for them," Cloud said.

Right now there are about 400 patients who will spend Christmas at ECMC.

Just under 50 of those patients are on the COVID-19 floors and eight more are COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Though no patients can see their loves ones in-person, nurses will help patients make some Zoom and FaceTime calls so they can see their families and friends to some extent.

This year has also changed life for the hospital staff.

Cloud says the staff is a family and they can't have gatherings with each other either.

He thanks everyone who has donated holiday meals for them on Christmas.

Osteria, Russell's and BlueCross Blue Shield of WNY are just a few.

Cloud says if everyone wants to get back to celebrating the holiday in-person, that means all of us will have to do our part this Christmas.

"We are the city of good neighbors and we really step up and support each other. So the best thing people can do going through the holiday season is to limit in-person gatherings so that we can all be together in the spring when a substantial portion of the population begins to be vaccinated and we can start to hug everyone again," Cloud added.

He says ECMC was 'filled to the gills' with patients after Thanksgiving, up until just a few days ago.