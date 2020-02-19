BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like so many things in life, when you're selling a home, first impressions are everything.

"When people open the door, within the first 3-5 seconds, they're going to make a decision on whether or not this is the place for them," Suzanne Tomasello told 2 On Your Side.

She's a licensed real estate salesperson with Keller Williams Realty Buffalo and also owns Design to Sell Staging, Inc. People pay her to make their homes look as appealing as possible before they hit the market.

"If they open the door and they like what they see, they're going to go, 'oh, this is nice,' they're going to be excited about walking through," she explained. "If they open the door and they see work that needs to be done, or things that don't look the way they want, they're going to be like, 'ugh.' As they walk through, and they're going to be finding all the things wrong with the house."

Tomasello showed us how she worked her magic in a multi-family home in the Elmwood Village that recently sold.

"The biggest challenge was trying to be able to showcase the functionality of each room. If people don't understand what the function is of the room, it doesn't make sense."

She turned the front two rooms of the house into a master suite with defined spaces for the bed and dresser, as well as sitting areas by the fire place and the windows. Every detail plays into the strategy.

"I like to put little psychological cues in there for people, so I have things like 'dream big, keep life simple, remember why we fell in love.' As they walk through, they can start to feel that way about themselves, or feel those emotions that we really want to tap into when they're looking to purchase."

Those emotions can often play into a sale. Staged homes can get anywhere from six to 25 percent more than an un-staged home.

"We buy based on emotion, so when people walk through, if they feel like this house is for them, or the people who are currently living here look like a happy family, or that they have a wonderful life here, we could have a wonderful life here, too."

It's something you don't even have to visit the home to feel. According to the National Association of Realtors, a large majority of prospective buyers are now shopping for homes on their phones.

"They're looking on a phone, and they're scrolling really quickly. So if you don't get a great photo, they're not going to click on it, and actually start to look at the listing."

A staged home in the Elmwood Village A staged home in the Elmwood VIllage

Realtor John Gatas said for the Elmvood Village home, the staged photos were a game changer. The home went on the market in late January with a list price of about $540,000 dollars. Gatas says his clients received multiple offers and got "well over" asking.

"Over the course of a weekend, we had almost, just about 200 people that came through the open houses. It's unheard of, to have that many people in a half a million plus dollar home in January, to come and see a home in this price range. Why did they come? Because we put the house's best foot forward. By showcasing it for what it really is. And the staging really brought that to life."

RELATED: This is Home: Buffalo's Housing Market is Hot

RELATED: Don't waste your money on these home renovation projects