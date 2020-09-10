FeedMore WNY puts out the final call for 2020 version of Walk Off Hunger

The event features options for both virtual and socially distanced walks to raise money for food assistance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All week long, people from Erie, Niagara Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties have been walking and hiking to raise much-needed funds for FeedMore Western New York, and there are a few more days to get involved.

FeedMore moved its annual Walk Off Hunger to the fall this year. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it couldn't be a big one-time event, so instead, they created small in-person meet ups and virtual options.

FeedMore officials say with the colder months around the corner, they don't expect the increased need for food assistance from the pandemic to go down anytime soon. But resources are a concern. As of September, FeedMore had already surpassed the amount of food they normally distribute in a year, through both their warehouse and their meal delivery program.

"Certainly there is an increased need in our community," said Communications Manager Catherine Shick. "We have heard from thousands more individuals who are reaching out for assistance. Many of these people are reaching out for the first time. They may have been furloughed, they may have lost their job, they may have been severely reduced in terms of the hours they're able to work at their organization. So there are a lot of people struggling out there in the community right now who really need our help."

All week long, WNYers have been going for socially distanced walks and hikes to raise critical funds for @feedmorewny. The 2020 version of their Walk Off Hunger wraps up tomorrow, there's still time to get involved - details on @WGRZ Daybreak this morning 🚶‍♀️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/r1HhdiGgeV — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) October 9, 2020

Walk Off Hunger 2020 runs through Saturday, October 10. Registration is $25, or $20 per person for groups of four or more. Anyone under 15 years old is free.

A second meetup event will take place on Saturday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

HoliMont Ski Club, 6921 Route 242, Ellicottville, NY 14731 (Cattaraugus County)

Lakeside Park, 50 W. Lake Road, Mayville, NY 14757 (Chautauqua County)

Outer Harbor – Wilkeson Pointe, 225 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14203 (Erie County)

Knox Farm State Park, 437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora, NY 14052 (Erie County)

Reinstein Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, NY 14043 (Erie County)

Congregation Shir Shalom (4660 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221 (Erie County)

Goat Island, 24 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14303 (Niagara County)