Heroes recognize heroes.

That was “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman’s sentiments when he won the award for Best Hero during the MTV Movie Awards.

Boseman recognized James Shaw Jr., the man who tackled the gunman who opened fire on Waffle House patrons in Antioch, Tennessee in April.

“Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life,” Boseman said.

The #MTVAwards Best Hero @chadwickboseman shares his award with a real life hero 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dTyqcmFVwx — MTV (@MTV) June 19, 2018

Shaw Jr. was unaware was of the moment and was taken aback.

Boseman called Shaw Jr. onstage and told him, “this is [the award] going to live at your house.”

A gift from one hero to another.

Even though the show was taped and aired Monday, Boseman shared a photo of the moment after the encounter.

🍿🍿🍿 and more 🍿… THANK YOU #MTVAwards! #BlackPanther fans, you’re incredible. During the show, I was honored to meet @JamesShawJr9. He saved countless lives by tackling a gunman who opened fire on people in Antioch, Tennessee in April. He’s a true hero that walks among us. pic.twitter.com/bIF8vOk3v3 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) June 19, 2018

Shaw Jr. raised nearly $250,000 to help the victims’ families after the shooting.

