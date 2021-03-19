Craft Technical Institute has first woman ever graduate from its welding program

At 43, Megan Smith decided to end her career as an optician and go to welding school.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Megan Smith, 43, of Buffalo, is the first woman to graduate from a welding program at the Craft Technical Institute.

"I needed a career change. I always liked working with my hands and I just started searching places near me," Smith said.

All thanks to Google, she found a 6-month welding program at the institute.

Following her own heart and passion, the former optician didn't even realize she'd be making history at her graduation Friday morning, let alone during Women's History Month.

"I had no idea that this was going to happen because I know I'm not the first female welder. So I didn't really think of that coming into it but I'm happy for them they've now had a female student and there's another female student in the next class also," Smith said.

Melissa Kiley is the second woman to be in a welding program at the institute all because she decided to stop putting something she has always wanted on the back burner.

"I had thought about it when I was in high school. Instead, I went for early childhood development at BOCES. This year, I've had some pretty big life changes so I decided I'm just going to welding school," Kiley said.

Both Kiley and Smith say they love what they're doing now.

However, they hope to see more women get into the trade industry, especially because it's an industry that needs more people now than ever.

"Less people are getting into the trades and I think it would really would make a statement, especially for women to get more into these things," Kiley said. "Let's not have it be seen as a man's world anymore. Let's start seeing more ladies get into this and I think it would be refreshing to see more women get in these fields."

Smith already has an apprenticeship waiting for her now that she's graduated.