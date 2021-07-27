Community raises money for Niagara Falls restaurant with flooding damage

Ghada Have It Mediterranean restaurant has about $35,000-40,000 in repairs and preventative work they now need to do.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Bashar Srouji was running behind schedule last Tuesday.

It's why he had to work later than usual at his Ghada Have It Mediterranean restaurant.

He just didn't expect it to last through 4 a.m.

"Just shocked that it even happened truthfully," Srouji said.

Srouji was ordering more food for the restaurant when water began to spill in.

"In of ten minutes, we had a minimum of five inches of water maxing out at about 8 to ten inches," Srouji said.

This much water from storms in Niagara Falls ruined everything.

Srouji has to throw away any remaining food in his restaurant.

He also has to replace a number of broken appliances and has to make several repairs from the floors to the ceilings.

"I was raised to prep for the worst and hope for the best and always prepare some sort of emergency plan. this is not something anyone could see," Srouji said.

With no flood insurance and $35,000 to $40,000 needed to get the restaurant back operating, it's now the community who's helping take the initiative.

They've donated more than $15,000 to a GoFundMe started by Srouji's sister.

"I don't like to receive. I'm a giver. So it's humbling is truthfully what it is and it couldn't be done without them," Srouji said.

Srouji had to place his nine employees on furlough.

Since it's less than they make at the restaurant, Srouji is giving them some of the donations.

The rest will be used to make repairs and do preventative work against future flooding.