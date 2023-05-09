Buffalo Common Council to hold public meetings on re-naming Broderick Park

Black men and women would cross from Broderick Park to freedom in Canada.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friends of Broderick Park have begun a petition to change the name to Freedom Park.

The park is part of the Underground Railroad.

According to Visit Buffalo Niagara, the park recently underwent $11 million in renovations.

They were done to the Bird Island Pier and West Ferry Street Bridge.

Broderick Park is designated as a Network to Freedom site by the U.S. National Park Service.

The Buffalo Common Council briefly talked about the proposal at their meeting on Tuesday afternoon, highlighting the next step will be getting community input before officially changing the name.

"It was named Broderick Park after a gentleman named Broderick who founded or was involved with the rowing club. Certainly, we want to listen to the community to get their input. We respect and know it's sacred ground. People come from all over the country to tour and go down to the river's edge to memorialize and remember what it was like for the slaves to cross over to the other side and in many cases, many of the slaves never made it to the other side," Rivera said.

Rivera says public meetings will be held beginning next week.

The first one is next Tuesday at 2 p.m.

It will be in the Council Chambers at Buffalo City Hall.