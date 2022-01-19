Bills Mafia taking over the globe

2 On Your Side spoke to Bills fans in Italy, Japan & Mexico. However, there are also fans in Ireland, Kazakhstan, Australia; the list goes on.

VENICE, Italy — Sometimes it takes the wrong love to end for just the right one to begin.

How did a man in Italy become a Bills fan?

"Ex-girlfriend," said Paolo Venezia.

"I met her when she was here in Venice. She's from Rochester. Her brother is a really diehard fan of the Buffalo Bills. So I told him ok, bring me to a football game."

Venezia has been a Bills fan ever since.

"I learned the rules through PlayStation with Madden," he said.

The love he had for the team was so contagious, he even started the Bills Backers Italy in 2004.

The perfect group for not just Venezia, but for almost 70 Bills fans across Italy.

"From Milan, Central Italy, Roma, Naples," said Alessio Dascenzo, a Bills fan from Italy who now lives in Paris. "We try to see at least, at least one game altogether."

That's even with a six-hour time difference, while Bills fans like Keita Nakagawa in Tokyo are forced to record the game because of a 14-hour time change.

He's been part of Bills Mafia since 1988 all because the Bills share a trait with his favorite Japanese baseball team.

"My favorite is a strong team but never reach a champion team. I like that type of team," Nakagawa said.

Nakagawa also happens to share a birthday with Josh Allen and is hoping to come to his first game at Highmark Stadium next year.

From Tokyo to Mexico, Bills Mafia is taking over the globe.

"Almost like 80 percent of the Bills fans in Mexico are because of (the team in) the 90s," said Nathaly Zavala, with Bills Backers Mexico.

All the international fans are a combination of an appreciation for the Bills and an even bigger understanding of something even bigger.

"I just fell in love not just with the team but with the city," Zavala said.

It's that to love the team is to love everything that makes Buffalo, Buffalo.