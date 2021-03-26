Broadway Market ready for safe, busy Easter season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Broadway Market has been operating in Buffalo since 1888. For many it is an Easter tradition. This year due to COVID-19, they have made some changes to keep everybody safe while still enjoying the Easter tradition.

While they have had to say goodbye this year to some of the seasonal vendors, all of the permanent vendors are still there with all the things your family needs for Easter. And even if you can’t make it for Palm Sunday weekend or over the Easter holiday, don’t forget that the battery market is open year-round in Buffalo is east side. The website is www.Broadwaymarket.org.