Bills Mafia Babes uniting women, giving back to WNY

Kristen Kimmick started the group six years ago to create a space for women to talk about football without being judged. It's now a non-profit with 16,000 members.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's not often disagreeing with someone on social media is worth remembering.

"It actually stemmed from a Twitter debate I had with someone that got kind of ugly," said Kristen Kimmick, president of Bills Mafia Babes.

However, it's just what Kimmick needed.

"I just realized I wanted a space that was just for women to be able to discuss their fandom and support each other," Kimmick said. "Closer to six years ago, I started the Bills Mafia Babes."

A Facebook group with only 25 women who live and breath Buffalo football is now a remedy for Western New Yorkers still in the area and beyond.

"I learned everything (about football) from my mom," said Chelsea Oyer, a member of Bills Mafia Babes. "Not a lot of females can do that. So having a group populated on that, it's huge."

"I think we actually are at a little over 16,000 members at this point," Kimmick said.

It's women supporting and tailgating with other women.

But six months ago, a lot of them were craving something more.

"There were constant posts in the group from women wanting to do more for the community so we decided to get that a little more organized and that's when we turned it into the 501c," Kimmick said.

When Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his ACL on Thanksgiving, Bills Mafia Babes got a lot of Bills Mafia to donate more than $100,000 to his Louisiana hometown's food bank.

Now that so much of Bills Mafia wants to support him with a whiteout at Monday night's game, some women are using their platform to help.

"When he falls, we all fall," Oyer said. "Me and my mom own nothing white so we had to figure something else out. So my mom brought up the idea to get towels. We're going to the Bills game. I said we might as well hand them out so then my mom was like well, why don't we just get a couple of them."

After sharing her post about a pack of 100 towels only costing $25.99 in Bills fan groups, a lot of people became interested. Oyer even had to buy more.

"Now we're up to 500 towels," she said.

Oyer and her mom will pass them out in Lot 2 and in the parking lot of Prohibition starting at 4:15 on Monday night.

Six years ago, social media brought together a lot of women.

"It's became such a huge thing and it's just awesome," Oyer said.

But it's proving time and time again, some things are definitely worth remembering.

"Bills fans are just, we're the real deal," Kimmick said.