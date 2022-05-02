Backyard Classic fundraiser returns this weekend to Canalside

The Backyard Classic returned for its 13th year with an extra day of competition. The event helps raise money for Oishei Children's Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend 80 hockey teams will be competing at Buffalo's Canalside in the Backyard Classic 3-on-3 tournament.

The classic is returning for its 13th year after a COVID hiatus last year. The entire event raises money for Oishei Children's Hospital, and it was a great day to get outside.

"Outdoors it's much much colder, but you want to score and win because you came out," said Cecilia, who plays on the Buffalo Regals 12-and-under team.

Kara, her teammate added: "It felt good that we were helping people out, and you know, doing what's good for the community and still had fun doing it."

Cecilia and Kara both walked away as winners on Saturday.

Games will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Fans are welcome to watch and enjoy the fun on the ice.

The organizers told 2 On Your Side Saturday afternoon that they didn't have a final count of how much money had been raised. They plan to pass along an update when they do.