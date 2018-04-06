Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden says a baby gorilla has been born at the Riverbanks Zoo.

The zoo says the infant was born to mom Kazi and dad Cenzoo at 8:10am on Monday, June 4.

"The infant began nursing shortly after delivery and appears to be bonding well with mom," John Davis, Director of Animal Care and Welfare at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden said in a statement. "The first 72-hours post-partum is the most critical. Animal care staff will continue to closely monitor Kazi and her infant and the entire family troop."

"This is an exciting time for Riverbanks, our members and guests, and the community," he added. "Kazi has been a great mother throughout her pregnancy, and we anticipate that she will continue to provide the best care for her infant."

Cenzoo, a 22-year-old silverback, and Kazi, a 12-year-old, and two other female gorillas came to Riverbanks in August of 2015 to form the Zoo's family troop. Davis adds that the unit is extremely cohesive, and all are adapting nicely to the new member of their group.

Gorilla Base Camp will be closed to guests for the next several days while the family troop enjoys time together indoors. Guests, however, will have an opportunity to see Patrick, Riverbanks' other male silverback, on exhibit daily.

With only an estimated 100,000 western lowland gorillas remaining in the wild, the birth is a significant addition to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Gorilla Species Survival Plan® (SSP). For nearly 40 years, SSPs have ensured the continued existence of endangered animals through breeding and transfer plans among AZA-accredited facilities.

