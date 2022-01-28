Bubble Man tribute skate at Canalside raises money for Buffalo VA hospital

'We are donating a dollar of all of our admission sales back to the VA Hospital,' Canalside event manager Brooke Atkins said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A fundraiser was held Friday at Canalside to honor the late Charles "Chuck" Incorvaia, who is more commonly known as the Allentown "Bubble Man."

Incorvaia passed away last week and was known for blowing bubbles out the window of his apartment above Jim's Steakout on the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street.

"I don't think he had any idea how popular and famous he had become over this minor act of blowing bubbles. It just brought so much cheer and goodwill to people," said Chuck's brother, Jim Incorvaia, who owns Jim's Steakout.

Skaters who attended the "Bubble Send Off" were given bubbles to blow as they went around the rink and a Jim's Steakout gift card.

"We decided to do a little tribute skate to the Bubble Man. Obviously everyone is super familiar with him, and we thought it would be a good way to honor him," Canalside event manager Brooke Atkins said.

"We were blowing bubbles, and they kept freezing. We were trying to catch them, and they were freezing on our arms," brothers Coleson and Edison said while skating at Canalside.

Chuck was a Navy veteran and received treatment from the VA Hospital of Buffalo.

"We are donating a dollar of all of our admission sales back to the VA Hospital," Atkins said.

The funds will support a fundraiser already underway on a Go Fund Me page started by Jim Incorvaia. It has already raised more than $1,200 for the Veterans Hospital of Buffalo.

