TULSA, Okla. — "He's more important than our leading scorer."

That's a big statement by Nick Perkins so you'd think maybe he was talking about head coach Nate Oats?

Nope.

It's a player Perkins was referring to and that player you might not know about because he doesn't get the playing time that a guy like Perkins does. But Brock Bertram plays a huge role in helping Perkins and the Bulls get ready for game day.

"I'm one of the main guys on the scout team which is getting guys ready to play," Bertram said.

"He's invaluable. He's like a coach on the floor in terms of our prep team," associate head coach Jim Whitesell said.

Bertram goes against Perkins a lot in practice which is why he is key to helping him get ready for their next opponent.

"Before coach Oats or Coach Whitesell see it he's calling out the plays. I mean he's in my ear every media timeout, Perk this guy's doing this, Perk this guy's doing that," Perkins explained.

Their relationship goes beyond basketball as they've become very close over the years.

"Other than CJ Brock's pretty much my best friend," Perkins said.

"We've been roommates for two, three years and it's someone that I'm going to have a relationship with until I die probably," Bertram said.

Bertram has seen playing time this season. He's played in 18 games this season and had a season-high six points against Dartmouth back in November. He had a career-high 13 points against Central Penn in December of 2017.

So next time you're watching a UB, look at the bench. Bertram is one of the most animated players on the bench and plays one of the most important roles on the team.