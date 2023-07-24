2 rowers from Canisius High School heading to Worlds Championship in Paris on Wednesday

They're the youngest from the school to go. Max Burget of Buffalo is 16 and his teammate James Dodman of Kenmore is 17. They will be seniors at Canisius in the fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three years ago, James Dodman of Kenmore needed a fresh start.

"I was coming off of two broken arms in hockey so I had to pick a new sport. Tried out rowing my freshman year," Dodman said.

But it turns out, so did Max Burget of Buffalo.

"I wanted to try something new going into high school," Burget said. "I went for a bike ride with a bunch of the rowing guys and the next day I was at the 5 a.m. practice."

The two were paired together for the first time as freshmen at Canisius High School and now seniors in the fall, their similarities only continue to bond them.

"We're pretty much the same size which helps out a lot in the pair," Dodman said.

"Their drive is something you don't see a whole lot and their energy. They'll come in at five in the morning just ready to roll," said Ryan Brown, the boy's former teammate turned coach.

Between their size and drive, it was enough to get them second place at the U.S. Rowing Trials in Sarasota, Florida last month.

"But lucky for us, the team that did win, they didn't go. The team that did win is going to the selection camp for the bigger boats," Burget said.

That means Burget, 16, and Dodman, 17, will now be competing for Team USA in the Rowing Worlds Championship in the under-19 age category.

"I think we're the youngest kids to go from Canisius," Burget said.

"Not only are they two 17-year-olds, (but they're also) two lightweights rowing in an open category in probably the hardest boat to row," said the boys' head coach Thomas Flaherty.

Though they're looking forward to a new competition, Burget and Dodman are also thinking about experiencing Paris for the first time.

"We're pretty stoked," Dodman said.

"(I can't wait to experience) the food," Burget said.

"I can second that. I'm really excited for some baguettes and croissants," Dodman said.

However, it's all thanks to Western New Yorkers who helped to raise more than $25,000 for their trip.

"They really helped us be on this journey," Dodman said. "Honestly without them, we probably wouldn't even be here right now."

"Most people don't even go to this. We're super, super pumped," Burget said. "Now that we're going, you don't want to come second in your nation. So the pressure is definitely on."

The boys leave Wednesday for Paris.

They say it's pretty competitive to do 2,000 meters in under seven minutes.