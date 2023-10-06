Mural launch near The Riverline

The community-based mural project will show themes of the nature, culture, and a history of surrounding neighborhoods of the Riverline.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Youth Mural Club of the Buffalo Center for Art and Technology is ready to unveil a new mural at 44 Moore street.

The new mural is also located next to the new nature trail project the "Riverline" that is being developed by Western New York Land Conservancy non-profit group.

The Riverline project has granted three student finalists with $10,000 for the costs of the mural work.

The community-based mural project will show off themes of nature, culture, and the history of the nearby surrounding neighborhoods by The Riverline.

The new mural will be shown off in a ceremony that is open to the public to attend on Friday, October 6 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm.

Those who attend the event will have the opportunity to experience fun activities for all ages, food, crafts, and more.