World's Largest Disco postpones ticket sales; decision to come in September

The World's Largest Disco has postponed the pre-sale of tickets for the event as organizers try to determine where and how people will boogie down this year.

The disco has not announced if it will be in-person or online yet. An announcement regarding the disco is expected on September 15.

Every year, the popular Buffalo-based event raises money to support Camp Good Days and Special Times. Last year, the event surpassed $6 million raised in its history for Camp Good Days and other charities.

In a message to the disco's mailing list, Chairman Dave Pietrowski explained that the disco is focused on prioritizing the safety of everyone involved.

The World's Largest Disco attracted more than 7,000 people in 2018, which poses an obstacle for organizers as events above 50 people are not allowed in New York State during the pandemic.

Pietrowski wrote in that message about the difficulties of organizing this event during coronavirus:

"Numerous obstacles stand in the way of our event taking place; the Buffalo Convention Center and the hotel connected to it are closed, gatherings of over 50 people are not allowed, and social distancing guidelines provided by public health experts are expected to remain in effect through the fall."

Pietrowski said though that organizers remain hopeful: