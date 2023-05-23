World Famous Thomas Flyer in Buffalo through August 6

The Original Thomas Flyer, Buffalo's World Champion, was the winner of the 1908 NY to Paris Automobile race.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The World Famous Thomas Flyer is here in Buffalo at the Pierce Arrow Buffalo Transportation Museum.

The Original 1907 Thomas Flyer, Buffalo's World Champion, was the winner of the 1908 NY to Paris Automobile race.

The vintage vehicle, which was manufactured in Buffalo at the Thomas Motor Company, is currently on loan from The National Automobile Museum in Reno, Nevada.

The Flyer will be here in Buffalo through August 6 and there are some special events planned while it is here.

Buffalo Transportation Museum is hosting 'Thomas Flyer Week' from July 24 - July 30, 2023 to commemorate the 115th Anniversary of the 1908 race.

Thomas Flyer owners, some coming as far away as Australia, will bring their cars Buffalo.

You can check out the Thomas Flyer at the Buffalo Transportation Pierce Arrow Museum Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.