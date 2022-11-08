Western New York performing in opening act at Thursday Metallica concert

Kenmore native Patrick Galante, drummer for punk band Ice Nine Kills took the stage ahead of Greta Van Fleet and Metallica.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This week there are two big concerts at Highmark Stadium. However, before the headliner Metallica takes the stage Thursday, another band featuring a musician from Western New York will perform.

Kenmore native Patrick Galante is getting what he calls the chance of a lifetime to play in front of his home crowd tonight at Highmark Stadium.

Galante, the drummer for the punk band Ice Nine Kills says he's played in some of the world's largest venues, but says Thursday's gig for him is the biggest one yet.

"It really started to hit me last night. I was out for a drink and just having people come up to you and say how happy they are for you and like, just how proud they are," Galante said.

"And then you realize, like, wow, I'm really like, I'm really doing this playing, playing where the Bills play. It's unreal."

Ice Nine Kills will open for Greta Van Fleet and Metallica.

"I've been touring for 13 years and this is still going to probably take the cake is one of the one of the coolest memories," Galante said.

"I mean, my family is going to be here. I bet a lot of friends are gonna be here that day are coming with their parents and the combination of the world's of an older crowd coming to see Metallica and their children who are coming to see us."

Thursday is the second performance on a three stop tour with Metallica. Ice Nine Kills will head to Pittsburgh tomorrow for the final performance at PNC Park on Sunday