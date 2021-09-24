Western New York craft brewery week starts Monday

The week will consist of three main events to support local craft brewers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Craft beer enthusiasts will have a reason to celebrate next week.

WNY Brewers Guide is hosting its first ever Wester New York Craft Brewery Week to highlight area craft beer producers. The brewery week, lasting from September 27 to October 1, will feature three distinct events.

The weeks kicks off with a Beerie County Fair, showcasing the beers and taprooms of Erie County. Five breweries will be at Big Ditch Brewing Company for the fair on Monday. And no fair would be complete without carnival games and prizes.

The celebration continues on Tuesday at Lilly Belle Meads in Lancaster, where brewers from the East will host a Brewer's Karaoke Night. Products and food from the breweries will be available.

The week wraps up on Wednesday with Southtowns Live at 42 North Brewing Company in East Aurora. Southtown brewers will be at the event featuring live music and a live Brew Talk.

For the rest of the week, WNY Brewers Guide is asking people to support local breweries through the week buy purchasing products or supporting businesses on social media.

More information about the craft brewery week can be found on the event Facebook page.