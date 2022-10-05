West Seneca family to debut on Family Feud Tuesday night

The Kline family sent in their application in December 2020 and went to Atlanta to compete in the show last July.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A West Seneca family of avid game show watchers is making their own game show debut Tuesday night.

The Kline family is getting all kinds of support from their community here in Buffalo. Shea's Seneca is just one example, which posted a sign that said "For one night only: the Kline's."

"Oh my gosh. Unbelievable. It's exciting with all the people reaching out to us and just congratulating us and just saying, we'll be watching, we'll be watching. I'm like 'wow," said Mary Anne Kline.

Mary Anne Kline's three oldest children – Courtney, Kristen, and George – are graduating with their Masters' degrees from Medaille College on Thursday.

Both Medaille, and George Kline's employer West Seneca Central Schools, is encouraging everyone to support the West Seneca family who will finally debut on Family Feud Tuesday night.

"If you came in on an off day, we'd have the Game Show Network on," Kailey Kline, Mary Anne's youngest daughter. "It was actually my dad who found the link on Facebook and it showed Family Feud was looking for families from Buffalo."

She says the Kline's sent their application in December 2020 and were eventually flown out to film on the set in Atlanta last July.

"When we actually got the call to be on the show, it was very surprising," Kailey Kline said. "It was crazy. The best part was meeting with all the families from all over. And everyone was so nice and encouraging. Everyone wanted to see each other win which was the best part."

"That was our first time ever getting on a plane before too so it was a pretty cool experience," George Kline said.

The Kline's competed against the Carter family and tried to represent Western New York the best way they knew how.

"We were like 'Go Bills Mafia,'" Mary Anne said.

"Everyone there knew we were from Buffalo, we had Bills' masks. We had to wear masks when we weren't filming. We had Bills masks, Bills colors in our dresses and everything," Kailey said.

"We tried to wear red, white, and blue so hopefully we represented Buffalo well," George said.

You can watch the Kline's compete on Family Feud at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on FOX.