'Weird Al' Yankovic performing at Artpark in July 2022

LEWISTON, N.Y. — "Weird Al" Yankovic is coming to Western New York next summer.

The comedy recording artist will perform in Lewiston as part of "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour," and promises an original show with a different set list at each stop. Legendary comedian Emo Philips will join Weird Al on the tour and will open each show.

The five-time Grammy winner will perform at Artpark's mainstage theatre on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

According to Artpark, the tour will be "bare-bones," going without costumes, props and video screens and will showcase Weird Al's non-parody material. The performance will feature original songs and some of Weird Al's obscure pastiches.

"I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage… so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again," Weird Al said in a provided statement.

