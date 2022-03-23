Waterfront dining in Williamsville may look — and smell — a bit different this summer

The village March 15 announced it will suspend use of the Ellicott Creek dam that controls water flow in and around Island Park.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A decision by the Village of Williamsville could have a big impact on summer business at three area restaurants.

That’s likely to result in significantly lower water levels on the creek, one of the main attractions for outdoor diners at the Irishman Pub & Eatery, Creekview Restaurant and Britesmith Brewery.