The Instagram Live event featured music, giveaways, and a chance for some of the girls to model their gowns.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was celebration on Thursday night that a lot of graduating seniors thought they had missed this year.

Local prom gown designer Jimmylee Steinfeld saw so many teens who had to miss their big end-of-year dances this year that he decided to give them a place to shine with a virtual event called "Prom On."